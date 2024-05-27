Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Chacha' is right, NDA will be completely wiped out: Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish's 'CM Modi' gaffe

"Dil ki baat zubaan pe aa jaati hai (what was in his mind slipped out of his mouth). What the CM said is correct... Modi ji is not going to become the PM again," Yadav said while addressing a rally in Jagdishpur with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharing the stage.

"We know that our respected chacha ji (Nitish) wants from his heart that BJP is removed from power at the Centre so that Bihar develops without any bias. We are taking forward his campaign. Nitish ji used to say earlier that those who have come in fourteen (2014) will go in twenty-four (2024)... Modi-led NDA will be completely routed," Yadav said.

Other I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, also attended the rallies addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar during the day.

Further, reacting to PM Modi's recent 'looted Bihar' remarks, Yadav said, "The people of Bihar are not afraid of anyone... A 73-year-old man (PM Modi) is threatening a 34-year-old youth of jail. People of Bihar are not afraid of the people of Gujarat... the people of Bihar are not afraid of anyone, our Lord Krishna was born in jail."