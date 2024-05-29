Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | If Cong voted to power, poor Odisha families will get Rs 26K each month: AICC in-charge

If the Congress comes to power here, it will provide each poor family of the state with around Rs 10,000 per month, said Kumar. Similarly, if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is voted to power at the Centre, the central government will transfer more than Rs 16,000 to each poor family every month, he added.