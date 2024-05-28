Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi has not done any work in last 10 years to seek votes again, says Arvind Kejriwal

Stating that he has visited many places, Kejriwal said, "There is a lot of anger against them (BJP) especially over the issues of inflation and unemployment. Fuel prices are rising, jobs are shrinking. People think that the PM will give some solutions on how to reduce inflation and tame unemployment."

Questioning the statements being made by Prime Minister Modi in his poll rallies, Kejriwal said, "We want the PM to give solutions to our problems. He has been the prime minister for the last 10 years and he has not even a single work to show on the basis of which he can seek votes."

Kejriwal said that his party has been seeking votes on the basis of the work done in the national capital and Punjab.