Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | West Bengal: TMC registers over 2% vote swing, BJP down by two

Considering the fact that the TMC registered a positive vote swing of 4.64 per cent in its favour even in 2019 despite what many consider a dismal performance by the party, in the wake of the BJP running home with 18 seats that year and registering a hike of a stupendous 22.2 per cent vote share in the process, the ruling dispensation of the state, to the delight of its leaders, certainly maintained an upwardly moving swing curve this year.