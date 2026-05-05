LIVE Assembly Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates | Huddle at TVK office shortly; Mamata Banerjee to address media at 4 pm

Hello Readers! India's political map saw a shift on May 4, with ruling parties and alliances being ousted in three states. The BJP is set to form the government for the first time in West Bengal, while the Congress-led UDF returns to power in Kerala. In a surprising result, actor Vijay's TVK will form the government in Tamil Nadu after emerging as the single largest party in the southern state. BJP swept Assam to form the government for the third consecutive term, while the NDA retained Puducherry. Stay tuned with DH for reactions and aftermath of the elections.