Assembly Elections Results 2026 LIVE Updates | Huddle at TVK office shortly; Mamata Banerjee to address media at 4 pm
Hello Readers! India's political map saw a shift on May 4, with ruling parties and alliances being ousted in three states. The BJP is set to form the government for the first time in West Bengal, while the Congress-led UDF returns to power in Kerala. In a surprising result, actor Vijay's TVK will form the government in Tamil Nadu after emerging as the single largest party in the southern state. BJP swept Assam to form the government for the third consecutive term, while the NDA retained Puducherry. Stay tuned with DH for reactions and aftermath of the elections.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | West Bengal BJP MLA elect Dilip Ghosh said people blessed the state
VIDEO | Kharagpur, West Bengal: On BJP's clean sweep in the state, party's MLA elect, Dilip Ghosh says, "The result is exactly what we had anticipated. People greatly blessed the BJP... Governance gives a good enough time to work, and we will make the best of it..." pic.twitter.com/un3wpjsHr5
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | Security has been heightened outside the residence of TVK Chief Vijay
VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Security has been heightened outside the residence of TVK Chief Vijay, after his party emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 108 seats, against DMK's 59 and AIADMK's 47. pic.twitter.com/kFM2l11vNp