Electoral greenhorns from BJP, Congress lock horns in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency will witness two new faces — Capt Brijesh Chowta, an ex-serviceman from BJP and advocate Padmaraj R from Congress— battling it out from the two major parties. Both candidates are new to electoral politics.

To overcome discontent, the BJP sought to introduce a new face in the constituency, instead of incumbent MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. Kateel, who has served as MP from here for three terms.