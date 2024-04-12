Lok Sabha polls 2024: Eshwarappa ends speculation, files nomination papers as Independent

Upon reaching Gandhi Bazar, leaders representing various communities garlanded Eshwarappa and expressed their solidarity by extending support to him.

During the procession, a man dressed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waving towards the crowd from an open vehicle, captured the attention of onlookers.

Subsequently, Eshwarappa proceeded to the deputy commissioner's office accompanied by his spouse Vijayalakshmi, former minister Goolihatti Shekhar, Lingayat community leader Mahalinga Shastry, and a former corporator. They submitted the nomination papers to the district Returning Officer, Gurudatta Hegde.

Speaking to his supporters at T Seenappa Shetty circle in the city, Eshwarappa accused his political rivals of obstructing his supporters from Bhadravathi and other parts of the district by failing to arrange hired buses for transportation. Despite this, he noted that thousands of supporters had successfully gathered from various areas of the district.

Confident in his prospects, Eshwarappa declared, "I am confident of winning the Shimoga seat. Both the BJP and Congress will face defeat."

He stated that his contest in the Lok Sabha polls is not solely to secure a seat as an MP but also to 'liberate the BJP from the influence of one family.' Eshwarappa further forecasted two outcomes following the completion of the Lok Sabha polls. "Firstly, the incumbent MP Raghavendra will lose his seat, and secondly, the state BJP President B Y Vijayendra will step down from his position." He highlighted the "discontent among lakhs of BJP workers due to the dominance of a single family" within the party and asserted that his campaign is a stand against "injustice".

He stated that he would come to know his symbol on the electronic voting machine on April 19, and he urged his supporters to press that specific button on May 7 during the voting process.