Exit Polls 2023 for Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh elections: When and where to watch

Voting in Telangana is set to end by 6 pm today, marking the end of polling in five state Assemblies that stretched from November 7 till today.

The fate of governments in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana is now sealed, with results to be out on December 3, Sunday.

Even as there is time for the actual results to be out, exit polls have proved to be accurate at times in the past to predict how the results will pan out.

Earlier, the Election Commission had ordered that the results of exit polls were to be withheld till 6.30 pm on November 30, but in an order issued today EC announced a change in the timings of the exit poll results.

Here is everything you need to know about the exit polls results that will be live soon.

When will the exit poll results be out?

From 5.30 pm on November 30, i.e. today, exit poll results will be out.

Earlier, EC had ordered the results to be withheld till 6.30 pm today, but in an order issued earlier today the poll body announced that the embargo on exit polls results can be lifted at 5.30 pm.

Where to follow the exit poll results?

You can follow the exit poll results for the five state Assemblies at https://www.deccanherald.com/.

The results can be followed on other news websites and news channels as well.

What are exit polls?

The Cambridge English dictionary defines exit polls as the activity of asking people about how they voted as they leave a polling station, to try to discover who will win the election.

Even though exit polls are not definitive they are looked forward to by poll analysts and political parties.

(Warning: Exit polls may not always get it right.)

Assembly elections 2023

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana went to polls in this crucial round of Assembly elections, with Chhattisgarh being the only state that votes in two phases while all others voted in one.

Mizoram voted on November 7, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana is voting today (November 30).

Chhattisgarh voted on November 7 and November 17.

The results of all these Assembly elections will be announced on December 3.

These are the last set of assembly elections before the Lok Sabha elections of next year.