Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls Live: Will BJP secure a hat-trick or will I.N.D.I.A. bloc spring a surprise?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls results. After nearly two months of high-pitch campaigning and a hectic poll schedule of 7 phases, all eyes are now on exit polls that will predict which alliance will form the country's next government -- the ruling NDA or the Congress-led opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that he is confident of securing a third term. On the other hand, many opposition leaders are exuding confidence over the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. Track all the latest updates on exit polls results as we provide you with minute-by-minute updates on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls predicted by exit polls.
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 11:09 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 11:09 IST
Countdown for exit polls begins
V K Pandian claims BJD to win 115 Odisha assembly seats, 15 LS constituencies
Senior BJD leader V K Pandian on Saturday claimed that the ruling party in Odisha would win more than 115 of the 147 assembly seats and secure 15 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
Congress not to participate in exit poll debates
The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.
Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.
Read more
Explained | Exit polls and rules around it in India
It must be noted here that exit polls are different from Opinion Polls which are conducted just before the elections. In simple words, the Election Commission defines Exit Poll to be a survey that is conducted based on a set of questions that are asked to voters exiting the polling stations after casting their vote.
Read our explainer
Welcome to our live coverage of Exit Polls 2024 results
Published 01 June 2024, 10:10 IST