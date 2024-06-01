Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls Live: Will BJP secure a hat-trick or will I.N.D.I.A. bloc spring a surprise?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls results. After nearly two months of high-pitch campaigning and a hectic poll schedule of 7 phases, all eyes are now on exit polls that will predict which alliance will form the country's next government -- the ruling NDA or the Congress-led opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that he is confident of securing a third term. On the other hand, many opposition leaders are exuding confidence over the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. Track all the latest updates on exit polls results as we provide you with minute-by-minute updates on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls predicted by exit polls.