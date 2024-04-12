Explained | Exit polls and rules around it in India

With voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections scheduled to commence from April 19, conversations about factors that would work for a particular political party and their past records are common. Most Indians will walk into the polling booths across the country from 1 of this month and cast their valuable vote, however, discussions about exit polls have also started before the polling begins.

The very first Exit Poll was conducted in India by the Indian Institute of Public Opinion, in 1957— during the second Lok Sabha elections.

As the name suggests—Exit Polls are to be conducted only after the very last phase of voting is completed, as per the Election Commission of India.

It must be noted here that exit polls are different from Opinion Polls which are conducted just before the elections. In simple words, the Election Commission defines Exit Poll to be a survey that is conducted based on a set of questions that are asked to voters exiting the polling stations after casting their vote.

The most common way of conducting such a survey is collection of samples. These samples are nothing but what citizens feel about a particular party and its works in the past and current period. Questions asked to voters during exit poll also include aspects that delve into why a voter chose to press the button for XYZ party, if he/she wishes to share the details.