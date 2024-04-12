Explained | How each state voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election

India is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to commence on April 19, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As we get closer to the polling date, let us take at how the states voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
In 2019, the BJP won with total votes of 303, that is 37.38 per cent vote share. Meanwhile Congress bagged 52 seats.
(Source: ECI)
Congress marked victory in 2019 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bagging the only seat.
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party marked victory in Andhra Pradesh with 22 seats. Telugu Desam won 3 seats.
The BJP won in Arunachal Pradesh with 2 seats in 2019 polls.
In Assam, the BJP won with majority of 9 seats. While Congress won 3 seats, All India United Democratic Front won only one seat, and one by Independent.
The BJP again marked its victory in Bihar with 17 seats. Janata Dal (United) gave a close competition to BJP but were short with one seat, winning 16 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party won 6, while Congress bagged only 1 seat.
In Chandigarh, BJP won the only seat.
The BJP secured 9 seats in Chhattisgarh, while Congress won 2.
Independent candidate won 1 seat in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
The BJP marked victory in Daman and Diu winning one seat.
In Goa, the BJP and Congress won one seat each in 2019 polls.
In Gujarat, the BJP marked a major victory by winning 26 seats.
The BJP won 10 seats in Haryana.
In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won with 4 seats.
In 2019 polls, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed BJP's victory with 3 seats, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference won 3 seats.
Bharatiya Janata Party won 11 seats in jharkhand. Ajsu Party won 1 seat, while Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 1 seat each.
In Karnataka, BJP won 25 seats, while Independent, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) won one seat each.
In Kerala, Congress marked its victory with 15 seats. Indian Union Muslim League won 2. Communist Party Of India (Marxist), Kerala Congress (M), and Revolutionary Socialist Party bagged one seat each.
In Lakshadweep, Nationalist Congress Party won with one seat.
The BJP won in Madhya Pradesh with 28 seats. Congress could only win 1 seat.
In Maharashtra, BJP had a clear win with 23 seats. Nationalist Congress Party won 4 seats. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Independent and Congress won only one seat.
In Manipur, the BJP and Naga Peoples Front won one seat each.
In Meghalaya, Congress and National People's Party won one seat each.
In Mizoram, Mizo National Front won in 2019.
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party marked victory winning the seat.
The BJP won with 7 seats.
In Odisha, Biju Janata Dal won with 12 seats. The BJP won 8 while Congress won one seat.
Congress won the seat in Puducherry.
Congress won 8 seats in Punjab. BJP won and Shiromani Akali Dal won 2 each. Aam Aadmi Party won one seat.
The BJP won 24 seats in Rajasthan. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won only 1.
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won one seat in Sikkim.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam bagged 23 seats in Tamil Nadu, marking their success in the state. Congress won 8 seats. Communist Party Of India won 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (Marxist)also won 2 seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi won one seat each.
In the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi won with 9 seats. BJP won 4 seats. While Congress won 3 seats, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 1 seat.
BJP won with 2 seats in Tripura.
The BJP won 62 seats, bagging most number of seats in the state. Bahujan Samaj Party won 10 seats, Samajwadi Party 5, Apna Dal (Soneylal) 2 and Congress won 1 seat.
In Uttarakhand, the BJP won with 5 seats.
All India Trinamool Congress marked victory by winning 22 seats. Giving close competition to TMC, was BJP that bagged 18 seats. Congress won 2 seats.