Explained | How each state voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election

India is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to commence on April 19, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As we get closer to the polling date, let us take at how the states voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In 2019, the BJP won with total votes of 303, that is 37.38 per cent vote share. Meanwhile Congress bagged 52 seats.

(Source: ECI)