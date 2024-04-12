JOIN US
Explained | How each state voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election

As we get closer to the polling date, let us take at how the states voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 16:05 IST

India is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to commence on April 19, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As we get closer to the polling date, let us take at how the states voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In 2019, the BJP won with total votes of 303, that is 37.38 per cent vote share. Meanwhile Congress bagged 52 seats.

(Source: ECI)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Congress marked victory in 2019 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bagging the only seat.

Andhra Pradesh

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party marked victory in Andhra Pradesh with 22 seats. Telugu Desam won 3 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP won in Arunachal Pradesh with 2 seats in 2019 polls.

Assam

In Assam, the BJP won with majority of 9 seats. While Congress won 3 seats, All India United Democratic Front won only one seat, and one by Independent.

Bihar

The BJP again marked its victory in Bihar with 17 seats. Janata Dal (United) gave a close competition to BJP but were short with one seat, winning 16 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party won 6, while Congress bagged only 1 seat.

Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, BJP won the only seat.

Chhattisgarh

The BJP secured 9 seats in Chhattisgarh, while Congress won 2.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Independent candidate won 1 seat in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Daman & Diu

The BJP marked victory in Daman and Diu winning one seat.

Goa

In Goa, the BJP and Congress won one seat each in 2019 polls.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the BJP marked a major victory by winning 26 seats.

Haryana

The BJP won 10 seats in Haryana.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won with 4 seats.

Jammu & Kashmir

In 2019 polls, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed BJP's victory with 3 seats, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference won 3 seats.

Jharkhand

Bharatiya Janata Party won 11 seats in jharkhand. Ajsu Party won 1 seat, while Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 1 seat each.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, BJP won 25 seats, while Independent, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) won one seat each.

Kerala

In Kerala, Congress marked its victory with 15 seats. Indian Union Muslim League won 2. Communist Party Of India (Marxist), Kerala Congress (M), and Revolutionary Socialist Party bagged one seat each.

Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep, Nationalist Congress Party won with one seat.

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP won in Madhya Pradesh with 28 seats. Congress could only win 1 seat.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, BJP had a clear win with 23 seats. Nationalist Congress Party won 4 seats. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Independent and Congress won only one seat.

Manipur

In Manipur, the BJP and Naga Peoples Front won one seat each.

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, Congress and National People's Party won one seat each.

Mizoram

In Mizoram, Mizo National Front won in 2019.

Nagaland

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party marked victory winning the seat.

NCT Of Delhi

The BJP won with 7 seats.

Odisha

In Odisha, Biju Janata Dal won with 12 seats. The BJP won 8 while Congress won one seat.

Puducherry

Congress won the seat in Puducherry.

Punjab

Congress won 8 seats in Punjab. BJP won and Shiromani Akali Dal won 2 each. Aam Aadmi Party won one seat.

Rajasthan

The BJP won 24 seats in Rajasthan. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won only 1.

Sikkim

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won one seat in Sikkim.

Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam bagged 23 seats in Tamil Nadu, marking their success in the state. Congress won 8 seats. Communist Party Of India won 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (Marxist)also won 2 seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi won one seat each.

Telangana

In the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi won with 9 seats. BJP won 4 seats. While Congress won 3 seats, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 1 seat.

Tripura

BJP won with 2 seats in Tripura.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP won 62 seats, bagging most number of seats in the state. Bahujan Samaj Party won 10 seats, Samajwadi Party 5, Apna Dal (Soneylal) 2 and Congress won 1 seat.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won with 5 seats.

West Bengal

All India Trinamool Congress marked victory by winning 22 seats. Giving close competition to TMC, was BJP that bagged 18 seats. Congress won 2 seats.

(Published 12 April 2024, 16:05 IST)
