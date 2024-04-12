Explained | How Lok Sabha elections work

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is the autonomous constitutional body responsible for administering elections in India. It oversees the entire electoral process of Union as well as state elections, from voter registration to the announcement of results.

However, a new law by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel, which replaced Chief Justice of India by a union minister in the matter of selecting the Election Commissioner, has attracted the ire of the opposition, who have asserted that such a law lays ground for ruling government’s dominant say in the selection process.

The Supreme Court was also hearing the matter challenging the process, but on March 2, refused to stay the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.