Explained | Key issues in Lok Sabha polls 2024

India's economy is expected to have grown by about 8 per cent in the last fiscal year ended March 31, the fastest among major countries.

In the past decade under Modi, the Indian economy has jumped five places to the fifth position in the world and he has "guaranteed" to lift it to third position should he win the election. One of the highlights of the Modi era has been gleaming roads and bridges across the country, including in and around New Delhi and Mumbai, its two major cities.

Fruits of the booming economy, however, are more visible in the cities than in the vast countryside. A sharp price rise has also been a concern.

Retail inflation in 2022/23 accelerated to 6.7 per cent from 5.5 per cent in 2021/22, and 6.2 per cent the year ago. Annual retail inflation was 5.09 per cent in February.