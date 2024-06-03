Explained | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What next after voting ends?

The winners of India's April 19-June 1 general election are expected to form a new government by the middle of June after votes are counted on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to win a third straight term after voting ended on Saturday, exit polls showed.

Here is a look how votes are counted and what happens after that.

VOTE COUNTING

Vote counting is decentralised and done simultaneously at counting stations in each of the 543 constituencies around the country.

Counting begins at 8 am (0230 GMT) on June 4 with the tallying of postal ballots that only select groups can use, including people with disabilities, or those involved in essential services including security forces and some government officials.

After paper ballots, votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are counted, which India has used since 2000, moving away from paper ballots for national and state elections.