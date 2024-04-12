Explained | The role of the Election Commission in holding free and fair elections

As the world's largest democracy braces for its general elections, the Election Commission of India's (ECI) role has become increasingly crucial in ensuring a transparent, free and fair elections.

Established on January 25, 1950, the ECI stands as a bulwark against electoral malpractices, ensuring that the voice of the people resonates freely and without bias. It operates as a constitutional authority, insulated from political influence, fostering an environment for impartial electoral process.

Let's take a look at how the ECI prepares for polls and how the Model Code of Conduct comes in place to ensure transparency.