Explained | What happens when campaigners violate MCC

The ECI argues against formalizing the MCC into law, citing various constraints. Lengthy legal proceedings for violations could disrupt the electoral process, which typically lasts for 45 days and requires seamless execution within a set timeframe.

Under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, the ECI has the authority to summon any party or candidate against whom a complaint has been lodged. All parties, whether ruling or contesting, are obligated to comply with these norms.

In case of suspected MCC violation, ECI issues notice to a party or candidate, either independently or in response to a complaint from another party or candidate. Upon receiving such notice, the party or candidate in question must respond in writing, either acknowledging fault and offering an apology or refuting the accusation. If the latter happens and they are found guilty afterwards, they may receive a written reprimand from the ECI, which many consider to be a mild punishment.