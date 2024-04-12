Explained | What is a parliamentary democracy and how it differs from other types of democracy

India is headed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to determine the legislators of the country for the next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is vying for a third term, often calls India the "mother of democracy", not only within the country, but also in international summits. He reasserted this claim in the 2023 Summit for Democracy hosted by the US, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, South Korea, and Zambia.

In this context, and considering the biggest festival of democracy in the world is knocking on our doors, here we shall try and understand what a parliamentary democracy is and how it is different from other types of democracy.