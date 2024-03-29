Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Face-off: T T V Dhinakaran Vs Thanga Tamil Selvan

The first from the V K Sasikala family to plunge into electoral politics, T T V Dhinakaran was fielded by the late J Jayalalithaa from the then Periyakulam Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of the AIADMK, in 1999. After winning the seat, Dhinakaran, who is Sasikala’s nephew, emerged as one of the powerful leaders of the AIADMK in southern Tamil Nadu but lost the 2004 polls to the Congress nominee from the same seat. He was immediately sent to the Rajya Sabha by Jayalalithaa, who also made him treasurer of the AIADMK, a powerful post in the party. However, he fell from her favour and was expelled from the party in 2011. He could never get back into the party as long as Jayalalithaa was alive. Two months after her death, Sasikala re-inducted him to the AIADMK in 2017, but the EPS-OPS combo expelled him months later, forcing him to launch his own party, AMMK, which didn’t gain much traction. Now part of the BJP alliance, Dhinakaran is contesting the Lok Sabha polls after two decades from his old seat, rechristened as Theni.