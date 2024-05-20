Fact-Check | Assam CM makes false claim of Rahul Gandhi carrying Chinese Constitution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding a red-cover booklet with black border, with the false claim that the latter is carrying a copy of the Chinese constitution. Sarma backs his allegations by stating that the Indian constitution has a blue cover, while the Chinese constitution has a red cover.

BOOM found that Gandhi is holding a coat pocket edition of the Indian constitution by Gopal Sankaranarayanan, which has a red cover with black border. In comparison, the Chinese constitution is entirely red, unlike the booklet Gandhi is seen holding.

"The original copy of the Constitution of India has a blue cover. The original Chinese constitution has a red cover. Does Rahul carry a Chinese Constitution? We will need to verify," Sarma wrote in an X post, which contained a collage of images showing the Indian constitution with a blue cover, the Chinese constitution with a red cover, and Gandhi holding a little book with a red cover with black border.