Fadnavis declares Shrikant Shinde’s candidature from Kalyan

Thane/Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, a two-time sitting MP and orthopaedic surgeon-turned-politician, will be contesting the Kalyan seat in Thane district near Mumbai.

The BJP has claimed the twin seats of Kalyan and Thane, both strongholds of the Shindes, leading to a rift among the allies. The Thane seat was the bastion of the undivided Shiv Sena. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP was also keen on contesting the Thane seat.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded sitting MP Rajan Vichare for the Thane seat, and for Kalyan, it has nominated Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a long-standing Shiv Sainik active in the politics of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Interestingly, the announcement of Dr. Shrikant Shinde’s candidacy was not made by Eknath Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, but by BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.