Fill up gaps in organisation structure, identify potential candidates: Congress tasks new coordinators ahead of polls

With every election throwing up dissidents, managing them is another task identified for the coordinators. They will have to identify potential troublemakers during their initial research of the seat assigned to them and open channels of communication with them.

Along with this, coordinators will have to analyse community and caste dynamics and their voting pattern, assess community and caste leaders' pockets and extent of influence. They have been specifically told not to disturb existing community dynamics in a locality during this exercise.

Specifically, they have been asked to study the voting pattern in polling stations by reviewing the election data of a few local, assembly and parliament elections and how it could be changed to party's advantage.

They will also have to make a list of all those who contested various elections in the past decade as well as those involved in cooperatives, societies and associations and rope them in. The coordinators should attempt to enrol sympathisers in the party or at least make them support the endeavours.

With civil society playing an important role, sources said the coordinators have been asked to start a communication channel with local organisations and activists. The party should also take up issues of public importance that are being raised by the civil society.

The coordinators will also get the block committees to prepare a list of organisations working on women's issues. With women playing an important role in the victory of candidates, the coordinators have been tasked to ensure a “safe and welcoming environment for women workers in party spaces”.

At the organisation level, the coordinators have been asked to speed up appointment of booth level agents as well as fill up organisational vacancies at block and mandal levels at the earliest.