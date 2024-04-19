Firing, EVMs destruction & boycott call — violence mars Lok Sabha elections in conflict-hit Manipur

Guwahati: Firing by armed miscreants outside two polling stations in Meitei-dominated Imphal valley, damage of EVMs by angry voters and poll-boycott by a Kuki organisation marred poling on Friday for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Manipur, which has remained roiled by ethnic violence since May last year.

Pradeep Kumar Jha, Chief Electoral Officer Manipur told DH at around 8 PM that one person was injured in firing in Imphal East district but none was injured in another firing outside a polling station near Moirang in Bishnupur, another Meitei-dominated district.

A video shared by officials in Imphal showed scuffle between security forces and voters in a polling station in Ward number 7 in Imphal, where armed miscreants reportedly threatened voters. Some EVMs were allegedly damaged by voters.

Another video showed Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the JNU-teacher-turned Congress candidate in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, engaging in a heated argument with a security official at Kyamgei Heibong Makhong High School in Imphal East.

Akoijam alleged that the security forces failed to maintain law and order when armed miscreants forcefully removed Congress poll agents from the polling station in the morning.