Five 'dry days' in Bengaluru in first week of June

Ahead of the counting for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, sale of liquor in Bengaluru have been banned from June 1 to June 4, and again on June 6.

During these five days, all alcohol and wine shops will remain closed, but bars and pubs will be open and operational serving only 'limited' non-alcoholic beverages to their customers along with food.

Alcohol will not be sold or served in the city from 1 pm on June 1 to June 3 (MLC elections are set to be held on the day).

On the vote counting day, i.e., June 4, restaurants and pubs will not be able to serve any alcoholic drinks to their customers.

The counting of MLC polls will be carried out on June 6, which will further result in another 'dry day'.