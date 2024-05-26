Five 'dry days' in Bengaluru in first week of June

Ahead of the counting for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, sale of liquor in Bengaluru have been banned from June 1 to June 4, and again on June 6.
During these five days, all alcohol and wine shops will remain closed, but bars and pubs will be open and operational serving only 'limited' non-alcoholic beverages to their customers along with food.
Alcohol will not be sold or served in the city from 1 pm on June 1 to June 3 (MLC elections are set to be held on the day).
On the vote counting day, i.e., June 4, restaurants and pubs will not be able to serve any alcoholic drinks to their customers.
The counting of MLC polls will be carried out on June 6, which will further result in another 'dry day'.
The order issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda said, "I, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore City District, Bangalore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise Statutes (General Clauses) Rules, 1967 Rule-10(b) of the Government and Representation of the People Act, 1951 from Date of Poll: 24-04-2024 5.00 PM to Date: 26-04-2024 12.00 midnight and counting date: 03-06-2024 12.00 midnight to 12.00 midnight on 04-06-2024 throughout Bangalore City District (except Police Commissionerate Area) implement and order to ban all types of liquor production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. and declared as ‘Dry Days'."
On the other hand, calling its decision a 'bar-friendly measure', the Bombay High Court has permitted liquor sales in Mumbai, but only after the Lok Sabha Election results are out.
According to a report by The India Today, comprising of Justices N R Borkar and Simasekhar Sundaresan, a vacation bench passed an order that the ban on sale of liquor will be lifted once the elections results are declared in Mumbai.
The HC was hearing petitions filled by the Association of Owners of Hotels, Restaurants, Permit Rooms and Bars (AHAR). The pleas challenged the earlier orders of declaring June 4 - the whole day as 'dry day'.
Published 26 May 2024, 03:41 IST