Five from Telugu states find place in Union cabinet

Hyderabad: Two MPs from NDA constituent TDP took oath on Sunday evening as Union ministers, along with Narendra Modi, who was sworn in as Prime Minister for a third time.

In a surprise pick, TDP's Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, a first-time MP from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh, was inducted into the Union cabinet, in addition to TDP's Srikakulam MP, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Guntur MP, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Narasapuram MP Varma has been associated with RSS and BJP for more than three decades. His nomination by BJP central leadership to contest from Narsapuram Lok Sabha had surprised many, but he won the seat comfortably with a margin of 2,76,802 votes.

While 36-year-old Naidu has been allotted a cabinet rank (making him the youngest cabinet minister in the Modi 3.0 govt), Chandrasekhar and Srinivas have been appointed as ministers of state (MoS).