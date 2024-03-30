'Garbage', 'trash can' become part of daily political discourse in Madhya Pradesh as Lok Sabha battle heats up

Bhopal: Amid the exodus of Congress leaders to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, terms like 'garbage' and 'trash bins' have become part of the political discourse as the opposition party is using them to target the turncoats while the ruling party is seen hitting back in the same style.

After a Congress leader termed his party turncoats as garbage, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also hit back at the opposition party with the "trash bin" remark. Senior Congress leader K K Mishra, media advisor to state party chief Jitu Patwari, recently said the BJP has become a dustbin, into which the trash of the Congress is being thrown.

Another senior Congress leader and party's national secretary Satyanarayan Patel last week equated the turncoats with the garbage thrown into dumping grounds.

Asked about the dustbin jibe of Congress leaders, state cabinet minister Prahlad Patel told reporters on Friday, "The Narendra Modi government has put up two-three bins for the garbage, including those for dry, wet and medical waste. Now medical waste is remaining."