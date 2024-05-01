Ghar waapsi for Sanjay Nirupam as he is all set to rejoin Shiv Sena

The meeting was held with office-bearers of Mumbai South, Mumbai North West and Mumbai South Central constituencies where Shiv Sena nominees Yamini Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar, and Rahul Shewale are in the fray.

Nirupam's exit from Congress was the fallout of unfulfilled personal ambitions. It is said that he wanted to contest the Mumbai North West LS constituency on the Congress ticket in the ongoing elections, but the seat fell into the kitty of Shiv Sena (UBT) as part of a seat-sharing agreement among MVA allies.

Nirupam, originally from Bihar, entered politics through journalism in the 1990s.

He became the editor of Mumbai-based 'Dophar Ka Saamana, the Hindi mouthpiece of undivided Shiv Sena. Impressed by his work, Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray sent him to Rajya Sabha in 1996.[

Nirupam emerged as the firebrand face of the Shiv Sena when it was trying to reach out to Mumbai’s North Indian voters. However, he suffered a setback when he was asked to step down as a Rajya Sabha member in 2005.

Differences cropped up later, culminating in Nirupam's exit from the Sena in 2005 and subsequent joining of Congress.

He won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 as a Congress candidate by defeating Ram Naik. However, in 2014, he faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Gopal Shetty of BJP from the same constituency.

Nirupam resigned as the Mumbai Congress president following the party’s rout in the 2017 elections to the Mumbai civic body.

Post the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nirupm opposed the formation of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising ideologically incompatible Congress and Shiv Sena (undivided) headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

He gradually fell out of the grace of Congress leadership, resulting in his expulsion last month.