Give chance to new faces instead of people from traditional political families: Kangana Ranaut

Mandi/Shimla: Actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday said that "new faces" should be given a chance over people from traditional political families.

Addressing BJP workers' meeting at Shivabadar in Drang assembly segment and Nerchowk in Balh assembly segment, Ranaut said that Congress was panicking due to BJP's decision to field new candidates.

"It is time to give chances to new faces instead of people from traditional political families," she said in an indirect attack directed at Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who is the sitting MP from Mandi.