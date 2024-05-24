Lok Sabha elections 2024: Greenhorn vs Khattar, bahu-bahu faceoff & Hooda’s battle of prestige in Haryana

Rohtak/Hisar: When RSS ideologue Manohar Lal Khattar, 70, became the chief minister of Haryana for the first time in 2014, Divyanshu Budhiraja was a young fellow going to college. But make no mistake. Pitted against heavyweight Khattar from the Karnal constituency, Divyanshu, 30, is making his seasoned rival sweat like never before.

Some 200-odd km away from Karnal, a battle of prestige is being played out between the Chautala bahus (daughters-in-law) in the Jat-dominated Hisar constituency.

Interestingly, this constituency has never witnessed a woman candidate in decades.