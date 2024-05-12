'Grow a spine or resign': Several rights groups tell EC for 'inaction' against poll code violations

Bengaluru: Several rights groups in different parts of the country on Saturday undertook a campaign urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ‘grow a spine or resign’.

The joint campaign was held to “hold the ECI accountable for its inaction against violations of the MCC and laws during the Lok Sabha elections.”

During the day, a joint complaint was submitted through the offices of the Chief Electoral Officers in state capitals including Bengaluru,

Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and a letter was also submitted to the office of the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi.