Guarantee schemes in Karnataka to divert 10-15% votes from BJP to Congress: Vinay Kumar Sorake

Mangaluru: Terming that guarantee schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka have created favourable atmosphere for Congress in the state, Congress Campaign Committee chairman and former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake on Tuesday said that the guarantee schemes are expected to divert 10 to 15 per cent votes from the BJP to Congress.

Speaking to presspersons after 42 JD(S) office-bearers joined the grand old party at the Congress Bhavana in Mangaluru, Sorake said, "Congress is sure of winning 20 seats in Karnataka."

"The guarantee schemes were ridiculed by the BJP. However, the Congress led government was able to implement the five guarantee schemes within six months of coming to power," he said.

He expressed confidence that Congress will wrest Udupi-Chikmagaluru and Dakshina Kannada constituency from BJP. "With the leaders from JD(S) joining, the party will be strengthened further,” he said.

“JD(S) has lost its secular identity after entering into an alliance with the BJP," he added.

“We will create awareness on the guarantees of the Congress including Rs 1 lakh per year for women, along with five guarantee schemes of the state government. The BJP’s Jal Jeevan Mission which aimed at supplying tapped water to every household is restricted to laying of pipelines without identifying source of water,” he said.