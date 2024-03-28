Tribal leader in Gujarat, Chhotu Vasava forms new outfit after son joins BJP; to soon announce LS poll plans

Ahmedabad: Prominent tribal leader from Gujarat, Chhotu Vasava, has said he has formed a new organisation to fight for the rights of the country's tribal population, days after his son and president of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BTP founder said on Wednesday that his new organisation, the Bharat Adivasi Samvidhan Sena (BASS), was a social and not a political outfit, and added that he would soon announce under which banner he planned to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a veiled attack on his son Mahesh Vasava for joining the BJP, he said the community will never forgive those who have betrayed it for the greed of money and power.

Talking to PTI, Vasava's aide Ambalal Jadhav said members of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), founded last year in Rajasthan where it won three seats and one in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 assembly elections, will meet Vasava on Friday to chart the next course of action for the parliamentary polls.

"Four MLAs (three from Rajasthan and one from MP) are among the members of the BAP who will meet Chhotu Vasava on Friday. We will also decide on contesting the elections," he said.

Vasava's younger son Dilip Vasava is the national vice president of the BAP.

The BTP, which was founded by Vasava and led by his elder son Mahesh Vasava as its president, merged with the BJP after the latter joined the ruling party on March 11.