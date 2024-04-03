Heatwave—Health Advisory ahead of the polls

New Delhi: Crowded outdoor or indoor gatherings increase the risk of heat-related illness even in the absence of heatwave alerts, the Union Health Ministry warned on Wednesday after weathermen forecast excess heat wave days across India during the 2024 general election season.

A public health advisory issued after a high-level review meeting on heatwave separately mentions the precautions that need to be taken during mass gathering events.

“Outdoor/indoor crowded situations increase risk of acute heat-related illnesses even in absence of active heatwave alerts in the area,” says the advisory. “Physical exertion, direct sun exposure, overcrowding, and difficult access to water, food and shade may worsen health in vulnerable groups.”

The attendees in such events should stay hydrated, cool, be aware of heat related signs, symptoms and seek medical care. Also people have been advised to drink a lot of water even when not thirsty as thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

The advisory follows the alert from India Meteorological Department that warned about an unprecedented rise in heatwave days over the next three months.

While above-normal temperatures are likely almost all over the country, 10-20 days of heat wave are expected between April and June against the normal trend of 4-8 such days. The most heatwave prone areas are Gujarat, central Maharashtra and north Karnataka followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.