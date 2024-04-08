Hebbalkar does not belong to Lingayat Panchamsali community: Nirani

Belagavi: BJP State Vice President Murugesh Nirani alleged that Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has been attempting to misguide voters by claiming that her son Mrinal, contesting the Lok Sabha elections as the Congress candidate from Belgaum, belongs to Lingayat Panchamsali community. However, his caste from father's side was Lingayat Banajiga.
Nirani told reporters here on Monday that the party came across reports during the election campaign of Hebbalkar claiming her son Mrinal belonging to Lingayat Panchamsali community.
Hebbalkar was born as Laxmi Hattiholi in Khanapur in Lingayat Panchamsali community, but she married Ravindra who belongs to Lingayat Banajiga community, hence son Mrinal belongs to the latter community.
"Hebbalkar has been making efforts to misguide voters and get advantage over BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar who belongs to Lingayat Banajiga community. Both candidates Mrinal and Shettar belong to same Lingayat Banajiga community," he added.
He said that Hebbalkar comparing herself to Rani Channamma was not fair. The warrior queen had fought against the British during the independence movement. According to Nirani, Hebbalkar cannot equate herself to Rani Channamma as she was a mere minister, and no one should make such a claim.
"During the movement for 2A reservation status for Lingayat Panchamsali community, Hebbalkar had dared me to felicitate and feed Kunda if the demand was met during the tenure of BJP government. But we gave 2D reservation without others being affected," he said. He also challenged Hebbalkar saying that if Congress came to power and she dared to meet the 2A reservation demand in three months, he would gift her a golden bangle. "I shall give her 1 kg gold ornaments if she gets the demand met," Nirani dared.
Movement for 2A reservation demand for Lingayat Panchamsali community is now over 25 years old, and Hebbalkar has been attending community meetings only now, he expressed.
He refuted claims by Hebbalkar that Shettar was outsider and stated that the minister herself was outsider and from Khanapur which comes under Uttar Kannada parliamentary constituency. "We did not question her nor other Congress leaders who contested from different places. Anybody could contest Lok Sabha election from any constituency in the country," he stated.
(Published 08 April 2024, 11:55 IST)