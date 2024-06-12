Here because of everyone's support: Suresh Gopi returns to Kerala as MoS

Kozhikode, Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said he has been given a big responsibility and he got a new role as a member of Narendra Modi-led government due to the support of the people from all walks of life.

Gopi, who returned to Kerala for the first time after becoming MoS for Tourism and Petroleum, visited the Thali Mahadeva temple in Kozhikode city this morning to pray.

Later speaking to reporters, the actor -turned politician said he has a lot of connections with people and temples, and he has taken all that into account.

"People from all walks of life supported me. I cannot cut all that away. I have taken up a responsibility. I have reached here with everyone's support," he said.

Gopi said that it will be the people who will keep him close. As MoS Tourism of India, Gopi said he has a huge responsibility, and his duties would include identifying the prime spots in the country for tourist activities. For now, the PM has spoken to him only about Kerala, he added.