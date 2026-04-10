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'Highly objectionable, unacceptable': CPI(M) on Modi govt's proposal linking 33% women's quota with LS, Assembly seats

"It is highly objectionable and unacceptable that such a proposal is being made at a time of state assembly elections geared to a narrow political aim of electoral benefit."
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:03 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiElections

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