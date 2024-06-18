Himachal Assembly Bypolls: Congress fields CM Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur for bypolls

New Delhi, DHNS: Congress on Tuesday chose Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur as its candidate in one of three Assembly seats going to bypolls following the resignation of three independent MLAs who joined BJP.

Kamlesh will fight from Dehra seat where the bypoll was necessitated after independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh resigned from the post to join the BJP and now fighting in the saffron party’s symbol.

Though a section claimed that Sukhu was not keen to field his wife from Dehra, sources said the party decided to field Kamlesh after a survey projected that she could win the seat, which the party has not won after it was formed following delimitation in 2010.

While state leader Rajesh Sharma was the frontrunner for the post, the party not announcing a candidate for Dehra on Monday along with unveiling the candidature of Pushpender Verma and Hardeep Singh Bawa for Hamirpur and Nalagarh had led to speculation about Kamlesh.