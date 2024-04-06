Assam CM Himanta's dance moves major draw at poll rallies

Sharing a video of his lively campaign dance on X on Friday with the public joining him from the stands, he wrote: 'We are #ModiKaParivaar. Of course we sing and dance in our rallies.'

Sarma's dance moves had garnered much attention during the 2019 parliamentary elections, when he had swung along the tunes of 'Akou ebar Modi Sorkar' and other BJP campaign songs on dais and during roadshows.