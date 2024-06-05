Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | How Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on Constitution helped Opposition

Seven years later, in March this year, just before the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Hegde, a six-time MP, did it again. This time, he sought a two-thirds majority for the BJP to “amend” the Constitution, which he said the Congress had distorted. Hegde was denied the ticket. But before the BJP even knew it, several of its Lok Sabha candidates in various parts of India started repeating Hegde’s claim. This included sitting BJP Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, who lost.