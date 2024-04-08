How BJP is chasing third straight poll win with the power of feedback from the ground

New Delhi: A three-pronged feedback system comprising a well-oiled organisational structure, the SARAL app and thousands of call centres are powering the BJP’s efforts in the Lok Sabha polls as the saffron party looks to down the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and notch another triumph.

Sources in the party said in addition to carrying out over four key surveys in the run up to the elections, the party is shaping its poll policies based on the feedback it is receiving from these three systems.

The Sangathan Reporting and Analysis app (SARAL) has turned out to be rich pickings, with data of over 58 lakh users giving a peek into the mood of the party’s workers on the ground.

The app, which is basically an enterprise resource planning platform of the party, was designed to primarily digitise the internal organisational data. But with exhaustive datasets available on it, the app has helped the party make key decisions.

Sources involved in the process said workers of the party, from booth to the mandal level, are present on the platform, helping the party collect granular data.