How BJP's seat-sharing talks are going with allies? Here's a look

New Delhi: With weeks before the Lok Sabha election dates are to be announced and BJP's declaring its first list of candidates, the saffron camp is busy settling seat-share deals with the allies of the National democratic Alliance (NDA).

On Wednesday, the BJP held a core group meeting to decide on the tickets in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

While some of the key names of the party were announced last week by the BJP when it announced 195 names, the party did not name any candidates from states such as Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka in its first list.

Sources said that the Central Election Committee of the party, its highest election authority, will convene again on March 8. The lists of probables in the core committee meetings will be finalised in this meeting. Sources said that most of the seats given to the allies by the BJP in 2019 will be unchanged and most of the faces there could be repeated.

Here's a look at what the BJP and its allies are negotiating on in the key states and the status of the talks so far.