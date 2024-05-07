Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How long will BJP give 'jumlas' of farm loan waiver: Congress jabs PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the BJP has not delivered on its promise of farm loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh and asked that for how long will the ruling party give such "jumlas".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rally in Dhar.

"How long will the BJP give jumlas of farm loan waiver? Why was the ‘Double Anyay’ Sarkar in MP distributing animal feed as rations? Why has MP failed to give Adivasis their rights under FRA? When will MP implement PESA in letter and spirit?" Ramesh said in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", Ramesh said that in 2008, during the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajnath Singh, who has been BJP president and is currently the defence minister, distributed pamphlets promising Rs. 50,000 in loan waivers for MP’s farmers.