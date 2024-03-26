How to register to vote and what are the requirements for it?

India is all set to hold its 2024 Lok Sabha elections which will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had said that there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.

Apart from citizens residing in India, the government has also urged all non-residents of India (NRI) to cast their vote.