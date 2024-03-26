How to register to vote and what are the requirements for it?

India is all set to hold its 2024 Lok Sabha elections which will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had said that there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.
Apart from citizens residing in India, the government has also urged all non-residents of India (NRI) to cast their vote.
Online voter registration for the citizens who have attained the age of 18 years on January 1, April 1 July 1 or October 1, is available by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The native person can register themselves as a general voter by filling up an online 'Form 6' form at the portal named 'National Voters Service'.
Once registered, the enrolment status can also be checked by the person who has registered themself.
1 - An individual has to be an Indian citizen to get themselves enrolled and registered to vote.
2 - An individual should of 18 years age or older on or since January 1, April 1 July 1 or October 1 of the year when the revision of the electoral roll takes place.
3 - An individual should be a resident of the polling area of the constituency to get him/herself registered and enrolled.
4 - An individual should not have been disqualified to be enrolled as a voter ever.
To check that whether you are registered to vote or not, one can visit the https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/.
He/she can check if their name appears in the list saying that you are permitted to vote.
The ECI gives a variety of online options to register to vote for Indian citizens as well as for those who are outside.
1 - General voters can fill out a 'Form 6' form, which is the only way to register yourself to as a new voter.
2 - Overseas voters can fill out a 'Form 6A' if the ywosh to register themself to vote.
3 - If one wishes to delete their filled electoral rolls, they can fill out a 'Form 7'.
4 - A 'Form 8' is available to fill out for those, who wish to change their residential details or want other corrections to their existing electoral rolls.
A person can also register themself offline. All he/she needs to do is fill out the 'Form 6' form which is available for free at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.
The form which goes along with copies of pertinent documents should be filled up and handed over to the Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers or Booth Level Officers in your pollsing area.