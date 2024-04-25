Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hyderabad remains a pipe dream for BJP

“It’s not so easy for the BJP to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. The demography of the segment is highly skewed against the BJP’s support base. The Owaisis are always accessible to everyone in the segment. AIMIM MLAs, corporators, and Owaisis are just half an hour away from any voter when they need them. They have a well-oiled election machinery. And the BJP has never had a long-term and consistent strategy for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha. You don’t have a strong leader from the BJP on whom the voters can fall back even after the elections,” senior journalist and political analyst Raka Sudhakar Rao, who has been tracking BJP politics in both the Telugu states for a long time, told DH.