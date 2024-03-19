My vision for Mysuru-Kodagu aligned with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' pledge: Yaduveer

BJP's candidate for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, expressed his commitment to formulating his own vision for the development of Mysuru and Kodagu. He said he aims to align this vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047, coinciding with the centenary of Independence.
Launching the BJP's ‘Sankalpa Patra Abhiyana’ in Mysuru on Monday, Yaduveer said that he has entered politics to realise his vision for a better Mysuru and Kodagu and hopes that the Centre will support him in this endeavour.
‘Will treat expectations as challenge’
When asked about the expectations of voters considering his ancestry as a descendant of the Maharajas, Wadiyar stated that he views higher expectations as positive and welcomes them as a challenge to address.
“The people of not just erstwhile Mysore state, but of entire Karnataka and also elsewhere, respect us for the contributions of my ancestors for the development of Karnataka and also Kannada language. They have accepted me as the scion of the Yadu dynasty and have showered me with love. I am indebted to the people. I want to repay their love and respect. Politics is new to me, but I am connected with the people of Mysuru, Kodagu and beyond, over the past nine years.”
In response to a question about why he chose the BJP despite his father, Srikantadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, being elected as MP four times as a Congress nominee, and the cordial relationship his family has with leaders of all parties, Yaduveer stated that he still maintains friendly relations with leaders from all parties. He clarified that his decision to contest on a BJP ticket aligns with his ideals, principles, and ideology, which resonate with those of the party.
When asked if he is willing to relinquish his royal status, Yaduveer remarked that under the Constitution, there is no special status, privilege, or title, and everyone is equal in the current democratic setup.
‘I will reach people’
“I perform some rituals on behalf of the people, as a family responsibility, during Dasara to take forward hereditary traditions, customs and heritage of the state. I will soon open an office outside the Mysuru Palace. People need not have apprehensions regarding my ancestry. Further, the people need not come to me. I will go to them, to listen to them. I will make good use of modern technology, to be in touch with the people,” he said.
‘My mother’s blessings are with me’
Yaduveer addressed rumours suggesting that he lacked the blessings of his mother, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, to enter politics, stating firmly that he doesn't undertake any action without her permission and blessings. He clarified, "The actions of the state government on Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, have nothing to do with my contest. It is before the court. All properties belong to my mother. Legal issues will be fought in the court."
MLA T S Srivathsa, BJP cluster convenor and former minister S A Ramadass, BJP state vice-president M Rajendra, Mysuru district (rural) BJP president L R Mahadevaswamy, district (city) president L Nagendra, Kodagu district president Ravi Kalappa and Robin Devaiah were present.
Congress offer to Simha?
MP Prathap Simha opted not to respond directly to a question about whether he had been offered to join the Congress and contest the Lok Sabha elections, given that he was denied a BJP ticket. Instead, he emphasised that the BJP had provided him with opportunities when he was only a journalist.
“I was given a BJP ticket, to contest the 2014 polls in Mysuru, even though I was from Hassan district. All BJP leaders strived for my victory. I was given two terms, 10 years, as MP,” he said.
Upon further query on the same question, he said a few well-wishers from the Kuruba community contacted him and assured him of an alternative.
He also skirted questions on his criticism of Yaduveer before the ticket was announced.