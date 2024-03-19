My vision for Mysuru-Kodagu aligned with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' pledge: Yaduveer

“The people of not just erstwhile Mysore state, but of entire Karnataka and also elsewhere, respect us for the contributions of my ancestors for the development of Karnataka and also Kannada language. They have accepted me as the scion of the Yadu dynasty and have showered me with love. I am indebted to the people. I want to repay their love and respect. Politics is new to me, but I am connected with the people of Mysuru, Kodagu and beyond, over the past nine years.”

In response to a question about why he chose the BJP despite his father, Srikantadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, being elected as MP four times as a Congress nominee, and the cordial relationship his family has with leaders of all parties, Yaduveer stated that he still maintains friendly relations with leaders from all parties. He clarified that his decision to contest on a BJP ticket aligns with his ideals, principles, and ideology, which resonate with those of the party.

When asked if he is willing to relinquish his royal status, Yaduveer remarked that under the Constitution, there is no special status, privilege, or title, and everyone is equal in the current democratic setup.