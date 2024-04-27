Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | I sacrificed Mandya constituency for JD(S): Sumalatha

The action was initiated by the election officials of Chikkamagaluru, they said. Taking to ‘X’, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said Chikkamagaluru election officials have booked an FIR against C T Ravi for his post on X for violation under the Representation of the People Act and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code in Basavanahalli police station for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens.