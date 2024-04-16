In Arvind Kejriwal absence, Sunita to lead charge as AAP names her in party's star campaigner list for Gujarat

New Delhi: After projecting Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita as the sole messenger of the Delhi Chief Minister who was arrested a month ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday officially signalled a bigger role for her in the party by making a star campaigner in Gujarat.

Sunita’s name was listed second after her husband, who heads the party, in the communication sent to the Election Commission. Her name was listed above Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior leaders, including jailed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Besides Sisodia, the AAP also named Satyendar Jain, who is also in judicial custody, in the list which also features Raghav Chadha, who faced flak for his absence when the party is encountering a crisis. Chadha is presently in London after an eye surgery.

Senior AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain as well as 24 Gujarat leaders also find space in the list.