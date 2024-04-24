In Assam, citizenship question looms large as BJP-Congress juggle strategies to woo Hindu Bengali voters

Morigaon (Assam): With a set of documents in his hands, Sushil Barman, a Hindu Bengali fisherman looked confused as he sat with his wife Suradhani in his courtyard here at Bordubitup village in central Assam's Morigaon district.

The 75-year-old Barman and his family have been grappling with a citizenship crisis since 2019 when their names were left out of the "final draft" of the NRC that sought to segregate the post-1971 migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh and thereby solve the state's decades-old problem of "illegal migrants."

Barman has been living here since 1956 when his father Sushil Barman had migrated from Mymensingh district of erstwhile East Pakistan (present Bangladesh). Their names were left out of the NRC due to a "clerical error" in his father's legacy data fetched from the NRC 1951.

As over 19.06 lakh applicants, half of whom Hindu Bengalis, remained out of the NRC draft, the BJP-led government in Assam projected the much hyped Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 as the only solution to solve the citizenship crisis. "Will the CAA solve our problem?" Barman asked as the Opposition Congress flags the complications involved in the CAA process ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Nagaon constituency comprising Morigaon.