In coalition era of politics, Mumbai has always reflected India's mood

Mumbai: In the coalition-era of politics ongoing since the nineties, Mumbai has reflected the mood of India and a majority of the seats have gone to the ruling alliance at the Centre.

Mumbai comprises six Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East and Mumbai North.

From 2009 post-delimitation, the geographical boundaries of the six seats have altered, however, the trend has continued.

While it was mainly the Congress vs saffron alliance comprising Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and BJP between 1989 and 1995, the situation changed in 1999 when the Sharad Pawar-led NCP came into existence and the subsequent formation of the Congress-NCP Democratic Front.

Between 2019-2024, the situation further changed with the command of Shiv Sena and NCP going to Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar respectively and the formation of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).