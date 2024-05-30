Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Didi’s domain, a new streetfighter leads CPM campaign for revival

Kolkata: “This proves that I am a citizen of India,” Minakshi Mukhopadhyay takes out her voter ID card issued by the Election Commission from her purse and waves it at the police personnel guarding the barricade at the entrance of the Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata. “How can you stop me from going in?” she asks the officer in mufti.

Harish Chatterjee Street may look like just another neighbourhood in old Kolkata, but it has an important place in the politics of West Bengal. It is ‘Didi’s Para’ – the locality that gave the state Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the state since 2011, when her years of street fight against the communists culminated at the end of the 34-year-long rule of the Left Front in the state.

But with Mamata, the supremo of the Trinamool Congress, at the helm of the state government for 13 years now, West Bengal has found a new streetfighter in Minakshi, whom the cops would not allow to enter the chief minister’s neighbourhood. As the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strives for a resurgence in what was one of its few bastions in the country, it is relying on the likes of the 40-year-old state secretary of its youth wing – the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).