In Maharashtra's Osmanabad LS seat, battle lines drawn between former allies Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP

Dharashiv: The Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra will witness a contest between former allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Sena (UBT) has fielded sitting MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar against Archana Patil, who is making her poll debut with the NCP.

Home to the famous Tulja Bhavani temple that attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the state, Osmanabad— now called Dharashiv, is the seventh-largest city in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Although the state government has rechristened the district as Dharashiv, in the records of the Election Commission, the Lok Sabha constituency is still known by its old name of Osmanabad.

The constituency comprising Osmanabad, Tuljapur, Omerga, Lohara, Kalamb, Bhoom, Paranda and Washi assembly seats will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the general elections.

Former minister Rajenimbalkar won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a significant vote margin by defeating Ranajagjitsinha Patil, who contested on an NCP ticket.